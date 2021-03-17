Mumbai, Bengaluru and Pune top on property investment list: study

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Bengaluru, and Pune are currently the top three markets for buying homes for end-use and investment, according to a study by ANAROCK Property Consultants.
With property prices having bottomed out in the most expensive real estate region of the country, both investors and end-users are back on the market. The IT/ITeS sectors' post-COVID boom has worked well for the IT-centric realty markets Bengaluru and Pune, the study stated. Notably, Bengaluru and Pune have, respectively, also been declared the top two most liveable cities in the recent Ease of Living Index published by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).
ANAROCK data indicated that these three cities remained the most active markets in 2020 – together accounting for a 67 per cent share of the total housing sales, approximately 1.38 lakh units, recorded in the top 7 cities. These also constitute 60 per cent of all new launches, approximately 1.28 lakh units.
Prashant Thakur, Director & Head - Research, ANAROCK Property Consultants said, “Given the ongoing uncertainties in the stock market and financial sector, housing is currently being viewed as one of the safest long-term investment bets."
He added, "While the stock market prices are at their peak, property prices have bottomed out and various offers and discounts result in further reductions in acquisition costs. Affordability of homes in top cities is also at its best – estimated to be 27 per cent in FY21 as against 53 per cent in FY12.”
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
BL Research Bureau Backed by steady foreign inflows, the rupee has been gradually appreciating since the ...
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
A mother struggles with fears of mortality and the meaning of existence through a year of death and disease
Looking back at a pandemic-induced lockdown — announced in March 2020 — with stark images of isolation ...
On his first day in Tihar, Ghandy found Afzal Guru standing at the gate of the cell to greet him
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
46.5% respondents took to BNPL for the first time during Covid-19 period; edtech courses, consumer durables, ...
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...