NoBroker.com offers real estate services free of cost in Hyderabad

NoBroker.com, a customer-to-customer real estate portal, is offering brokerage-free real estate services in Hyderabad. The platform lists residential as well as commercial properties for rent/buy/sell.

“A large percentage of the new-age consumers do not appreciate the age-old ways of finding a home through property brokers and have preference for hassle-free, more independent methods of house hunting,’’ Saurabh Garg, CBO and Co-Founder of NoBroker.com told newspersons here on Wednesday.

The `success’ of NoBroker’s brokerage-free transactions in the cities of Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai and Gurgaon is driving the firm on expansion path, he said. NoBroker.com has also launched the NoBrokerHOOD app, a tech-enabled security management system to simplify visitor management within residential buildings, housing societies, and gated communities.