Real Estate

NoBroker.com offers real estate services free of cost in Hyderabad

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on August 07, 2019 Published on August 07, 2019

NoBroker.com, a customer-to-customer real estate portal, is offering brokerage-free real estate services in Hyderabad. The platform lists residential as well as commercial properties for rent/buy/sell.

“A large percentage of the new-age consumers do not appreciate the age-old ways of finding a home through property brokers and have preference for hassle-free, more independent methods of house hunting,’’ Saurabh Garg, CBO and Co-Founder of NoBroker.com told newspersons here on Wednesday.

The `success’ of NoBroker’s brokerage-free transactions in the cities of Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai and Gurgaon is driving the firm on expansion path, he said. NoBroker.com has also launched the NoBrokerHOOD app, a tech-enabled security management system to simplify visitor management within residential buildings, housing societies, and gated communities.

Published on August 07, 2019
real estate
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Credai to take up real estate sector concerns with Government soon