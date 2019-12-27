One crore houses sanctioned under PMAY (U): Hardeep Puri

Till now, one crore houses have been sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)- Urban and 1.20 crore jobs have been created through the scheme.

"Compared to the earlier JnNURM scheme, PMAY (U) has achieved 10 times more in a span of 4.5 years, whereas the earlier scheme had taken 10 years to achieve a significantly less number. Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), [PMAY (U)], is one of the largest affordable housing programmes in the world," said Hardeep Puri, Minister of State (Independent/Charge) Housing and Urban Affairs.