Proptech co Assets & More bags Allure Infra deal

Hyderabad | Updated on October 13, 2021

The firm signed deals with Hyderabad-based Vasavi Group and Shanta Sriram Constructions

Our Bureau

Assets & More, a proptech company, has bagged a property services deal from Allure Infra.

The Hyderabad-based firm would raise funds and provide complete management services to all three of Allure Infra’s projects in Bengaluru.

It would take up fractional property sales, maintenance and rental management, a press release said on Wednesday.

The firm signed similar deals with Hyderabad-based Vasavi Group and Shanta Sriram Constructions to manage the 1.5-lakh-sq ft Sky City twin towers project in Gachibowli.

“We are also raising investments for the Space City residential real estate project near National Investment & Manufacturing Zone in Zaheerabad,” it said.

“In addition to assured rental income, this real estate investment model offers decent capital appreciation for property owners. These investments offer steady returns irrespective of market fluctuations,” Hanu Yedluri, Founder of Assets & More, said.

Published on October 13, 2021

