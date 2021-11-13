Real Estate Regulatory Authority can delegate its powers to hear complaints from homebuyers: SC

Tranquil Tranquebar: perfect long weekend family getaway
Revenge travel is back. And my stead was the Hyundai Alcazar for its comfy cabin and its promise of safety ...
The Supreme Court has said the Real Estate Regulatory Authority can delegate its powers to a single member to hear complaints from homebuyers against builders.
A three-judge bench headed by Justice U U Lalit said Section 81 of the The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 empowers the authority to delegate its power and functions to any of its member, by general or special order.
The top court said the scheme of the Act, 2016, provides an inbuilt mechanism and any order passed on a complaint by the authority is appealable, if any manifest error is left by the authority either in computation or in the amount refundable to the allottee/homebuyer.
“In view of the remedial mechanism provided under the scheme of the Act 2016, in our considered view, the power of delegation under Section 81 of the Act by the authority to one of its member for deciding applications/complaints under Section 31 of the Act is not only well defined but expressly permissible and that cannot be said to be dehors the mandate of law,” the bench said.
The apex court said the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA) is retroactive (taking effect from a date in the past) in nature and covers all ongoing projects for which completion certificate has not been issued.
The top court said the legislative intent is to make the Act applicable not only to the projects which were yet to commence after the Act became operational but also to bring under its fold the ongoing projects and to protect from its inception the rights of the stakeholders.
“The clear and unambiguous language of the statute is retroactive in operation… the legislature consciously enacted a retroactive statute to ensure sale of plot, apartment or building, real estate project is done in an efficient and transparent manner so that the interest of consumers in the real estate sector is protected by all means,” the bench said.
The bench, also comprising Justices Ajay Rastogi and Aniruddha Bose, also made it clear that the amount which has been determined and refundable to the allottees/homebuyers either by the authority or the adjudicating officer in terms of the order is recoverable within the ambit of Section 40(1) of the Act.
The judgment dated November 11 came on an appeal filed by Newtech Promoters and Developers against an Allahabad High Court order which dismissed its plea against an order of a single member of the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Authority).
According to the order, the firm was directed to refund the principal amount along with interest to homebuyers who were not delivered possession of flats on time.
Revenge travel is back. And my stead was the Hyundai Alcazar for its comfy cabin and its promise of safety ...
It will be available in four saloon models comprising the Taycan, Taycan 4S, Turbo and Turbo
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
Earthy and honest, Gulzar’s anecdotes-filled memoir bring alive people he interacted with
Ari Gautier’s The Thinnai takes you on a delightful journey into the mindset of a former French colony
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...