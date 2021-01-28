Shapoorji Pallonji launches real estate project near Pune

Content creators mean business
Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate has announced the launch of a new real estate project near Bavdhan, West Pune. The project is named ‘VANAHA’ which is spread across 148 acres. The project will be a mixed-use development and will be a part of one of the largest townships in India.
This premium mixed-use development will be executed in phases and will have more than 6,000 apartments on completion. In the first phase, over 600 apartments with various unit configurations consisting of 1, 2 and 3 BHK have been launched. The residences are available between the price range of ₹39 lakh to ₹89 lakh.
The designed project will have over 90 acres of open space. The cluster will have dedicated state-of-the- art clubhouse, swimming pool and other amenities.
Speaking at the launch, Venkatesh Gopalkrishnan, CEO, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, said, “Pune is an important market for us and the addition of this large project fits well within our strategy of strengthening our presence across the country’s leading real estate markets. Given the current scenario, customers look forward to assurance from trusted brands to reimpose their faith in buying a home and we are confident that VANAHA will not only deliver but exceed customers’ expectations of premium living.”
