Shriram Properties appoints Maninder Chhabra as Chief Strategy Officer

Shriram Properties, residential real estate development company, has announced the appointment of Maninder Chhabra as the Chief Strategy Officer – Sales, Marketing and CRM.

Chhabra is an IIM-B alumnus, with15 years of experience in the real estate space. He joins Shriram Properties after a decade-long stint with the Lodha Group where he was Senior Vice President, handling CRM, Loyalty Sales & Fincorp verticals in his last assignment.

His job responsibilities include redefining customer experience by way of newer technology & automation, transforming the efficiencies of systems and processes to be in tune with the asset light scalable business model that Shriram Properties is foraying into. He would also be responsible for setting up services that complement Shriram Properties’ core real estate offerings enabling end to end customer solutions.

Announcing Chhabra’s appointment, Arun Anand, Director, Shriram Properties said, “We are delighted to onboard Maninder Chhabra as a strategic leader at Shriram Properties. We are sure that his deep industry knowledge coupled with his experience in delivering innovative marketing and CRM solutions will bring great value to the Company. I firmly believe that he will play an influential role in guiding the larger workforce to realise their true potential and achieve the desired business goals.”

Commenting on the appointment Maninder Chhabra said, “I’m glad to be on board as the Chief Strategy Officer of Shriram Properties and look forward to adding value at one of the fastest growing real estate developers in South India.It’s an exciting phase in Shriram Properties and the energy and excitement in the company is great to see and be part of. With my experience in the sector, I look forward to working towards developing efficient processes and systems with a strong customer focus that would give Shriram Properties the competitive advantage in this new growth phase.”