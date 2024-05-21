Shriram Properties Limited entered a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) for a 4-acre land parcel in Yelahanka, Bengaluru. The project will include 270 apartments with a total saleable area of approximately 3.8 lakh square feet and an expected revenue potential of over ₹250 crore. The development is slated to start within the first half of FY25 and is projected to take three years to complete.

The company said the location offers access to Yelahanka, Bangalore International Airport, and nearby schools, healthcare facilities, and retail outlets. This project aims to strengthen the company’s pipeline, which includes 47 projects with a saleable area of 51 million square feet.

Murali Malayappan, CMD of SPL, said, “This investment is in alignment with our goal of increasing our footprint within the city and highlights our asset light approach to accelerate growth. Owing to its proximity to the Airport, Yelahanka emerged as a vital micro-market, witnessing significant demand over the last five years. Our foremost priority remains delivering top-notch quality swiftly, ensuring utmost satisfaction for our customers.”