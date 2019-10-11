Sumadhura Group launches Rs 300 cr residential project in Hyderabad

Sumadhura Group has launched its premium residential project, ‘SumadhuraHorizon’ close to the IT hub of Kondapur in Hyderabad.

The Rs 300 crore high-rise luxury project is located in a 5.04 acre site, offers 72% open space and 486 well-designed units with 2, 3 and 3.5 BHK configurations across 4 towers. The apartment size ranges from 1325 sqft to 2710 sqft.

More than 150 have been booked during the first day of the pre-launch. This project comes at the back of another Rs 300 crore residential project ‘Sumadhura Acropolis’ launched in 2016 in Gachibowli and is scheduled to be completed by December 2019.

Madhusudhan G, Chairman and Managing Director of Sumadhura Group, said, “This project, located in the IT hub, offers an array of amenities and is well-connected.”

MS Dhoni, Brand Ambassador of Sumadhura Group said, “It is been a great experience being a part of Sumadhura family and has always been a pleasure to work with the team who are punctual and deliver quality under any circumstance.”