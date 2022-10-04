TVS Emerald, the real estate arm of TVS Group Company, launched its first residential project in Bengaluru named ‘Jardin’. Situated near Kudlu Gate, Jardin is a garden-themed residential community project.

Spread over six acres, it has 63 per cent open spaces and over two acres of landscapes. It currently offers 1 BHK, 2 BHK and 3 BHK homes.

The project has over 50 amenities, including a grand clubhouse overlooking Basapura Lake, a separate health club for men and women, a coworking space, a library, a VIBGYOR theme plantation, a Miyawaki forest, and provision for various indoor and outdoor activities.

The company claims to have sold about 70 per cent of the inventory on the first day, amounting to about ₹300 crore. The project is also in close proximity to popular hubs in the city such as HSR Layout, Koramangala, and Electronic City.

‘Positive response’

“TVS Emerald Jardin is a one-of-a-kind garden-themed project that provides the luxury of green pastures in the heart of a quickly rising metropolis. Customers in Bengaluru have been welcoming and have responded very positively to our efforts in our maiden project Jardin,” said Sriram Iyer, President & CEO, TVS Emerald.

Iyer added, “We anticipate a significant increase in demand for residential housing over the current festive season, and since the day of the launch, we have seen an upward trend in demand and expect this to increase significantly.”

In the upcoming quarters, TVS Emerald has multiple launches lined up in Chennai and Bengaluru.