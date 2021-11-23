WayCool Foods leases 64,000 sq ft office space from Awfis in Bengaluru and Chennai

WayCool foods, a large agri-commerce enterprise, has leased 64,000 sq ft from Awfis – an integrated workspace solutions provider across Bengaluru and Chennai.

CBRE, a real estate services firm, said that it had facilitated the arrangement. Awfis said it will bring its expertise in catering to highly specialised and customised requirements of companies, and make pioneering design innovations for WayCool’s new offices in Bengaluru and Chennai.

Some of these provisions include hi-tech robotics, mechanical, IoT and electrical labs, a premium hypermarket setup for its range of products, a discussion lounge with showcase pantry, a state-of-the-art experience centre with high-end retail display, a studio space and a dedicated sprawling setup for town halls, employee recreation and collaboration which includes a library and a display wall for employee artwork.

The design and aesthetics of these offices is proof of the growing focus of new-age companies towards creating multi-dimensional, interactive, and rewarding office spaces for employees returning to physical workplaces after a prolonged period of working from home due to the pandemic. Offices like this promise to ignite creativity and enhance the motivation levels of employees, making the transition back to offices a fulfilling experience.

Tapping new opportunities

In line with the post-pandemic reality and changing business needs, CBRE and Awfis are working closely on multiple opportunities across India. Awfis currently has a network of flexible workspaces with 95 co-working centres and 55,000 seats spread across 13 cities. It is soon heading towards 100 centres milestone before the end of 2021. CBRE, one of the leading IPCs in India, is collaborating with several top occupiers to provide evolved workspace solutions in the ‘new normal’.

“The commercial real estate sector has proven to be extremely resilient over the last year. With the role of the workplace changing, we at CBRE are optimistic that the sector’s steady growth will continue in the future as well. It gives us immense pleasure to have facilitated such a deal,” said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO – India, South East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE.

“As WayCool’s growth continues, we are heavily investing not just in tech but also in our talent pool. In just six months, we have added over 1,000 brains to our talent force. Our new headquarters in Bengaluru and Chennai will be a reflection of our values, culture and warrior spirit. Like our vibrant shop floors, the corporate offices will also have new-age elements for enhanced engagements, synergies, and will be high on employee and partner experience,” said Amrit Bajpai, COO, WayCool Foods.

Commenting on this association, Amit Ramani, Founder & CEO, Awfis said, “We are excited to have WayCool partner with us for their exceptional workspace requirements. Today, organisations are on the lookout for solutions that not only offer safety and convenience but also go the extra mile to improve productivity while optimising costs.”