WayCool Foods leases 64,000 sq ft office space from Awfis in Bengaluru and Chennai

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
WayCool foods, a large agri-commerce enterprise, has leased 64,000 sq ft from Awfis – an integrated workspace solutions provider across Bengaluru and Chennai.
CBRE, a real estate services firm, said that it had facilitated the arrangement. Awfis said it will bring its expertise in catering to highly specialised and customised requirements of companies, and make pioneering design innovations for WayCool’s new offices in Bengaluru and Chennai.
Some of these provisions include hi-tech robotics, mechanical, IoT and electrical labs, a premium hypermarket setup for its range of products, a discussion lounge with showcase pantry, a state-of-the-art experience centre with high-end retail display, a studio space and a dedicated sprawling setup for town halls, employee recreation and collaboration which includes a library and a display wall for employee artwork.
The design and aesthetics of these offices is proof of the growing focus of new-age companies towards creating multi-dimensional, interactive, and rewarding office spaces for employees returning to physical workplaces after a prolonged period of working from home due to the pandemic. Offices like this promise to ignite creativity and enhance the motivation levels of employees, making the transition back to offices a fulfilling experience.
In line with the post-pandemic reality and changing business needs, CBRE and Awfis are working closely on multiple opportunities across India. Awfis currently has a network of flexible workspaces with 95 co-working centres and 55,000 seats spread across 13 cities. It is soon heading towards 100 centres milestone before the end of 2021. CBRE, one of the leading IPCs in India, is collaborating with several top occupiers to provide evolved workspace solutions in the ‘new normal’.
“The commercial real estate sector has proven to be extremely resilient over the last year. With the role of the workplace changing, we at CBRE are optimistic that the sector’s steady growth will continue in the future as well. It gives us immense pleasure to have facilitated such a deal,” said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO – India, South East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE.
“As WayCool’s growth continues, we are heavily investing not just in tech but also in our talent pool. In just six months, we have added over 1,000 brains to our talent force. Our new headquarters in Bengaluru and Chennai will be a reflection of our values, culture and warrior spirit. Like our vibrant shop floors, the corporate offices will also have new-age elements for enhanced engagements, synergies, and will be high on employee and partner experience,” said Amrit Bajpai, COO, WayCool Foods.
Commenting on this association, Amit Ramani, Founder & CEO, Awfis said, “We are excited to have WayCool partner with us for their exceptional workspace requirements. Today, organisations are on the lookout for solutions that not only offer safety and convenience but also go the extra mile to improve productivity while optimising costs.”
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...