Rema takes over as new director of Indian Institute of Spices Research

J Rema has assumed charge as the new director of Indian Institute of Spices Research Kozhikode following the direction of Indian Council of Agricultural Research.

Prior to her appointment as the new director of the institute, she was serving as the head of the Division of Crop Improvement and Biotechnology.

A Principal Scientist in Horticulture, Rema has over 36 years of research experience. Her areas of interest spreads across conservation of biodiversity in spices, crop improvement in spices, propagation of spices, high density planting, rootstock evaluation and crop architecture.

With extensive expertise in spices research, she has over 85 research publications, 130 technical publications and 30 book chapters to her credit.