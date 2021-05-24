Renault-Nissan India union says workers to go on strike from May 26

Factory workers at Renault-Nissan's car plant in Chennai will not report for work from Wednesday as their Covid-related safety demands have not been met, a union representing the workers told the company in a letter on Monday.

The strike at the plant , jointly owned by Nissan Motor and alliance partner Renault,comes ahead of a court hearing over allegations from workers that social distancing norms were being flouted and company-provided health benefits outweighed the risk to their lives.

Nissan, which owns a majority stake in the plant, declined to comment, saying the matter is in court.

Renault-Nissan told an Indian court last week it rejected claims that Covid-19 safety protocols were being ignored at the factory, adding it needs to continue production at its car plant to meet orders, Reuters reported on Sunday.