ReNew Power, UNEP, SEWA to train women salt pan workers as solar technicians

ReNew Power in partnership with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and Self-Employed Women’s Association of India (SEWA), launched ‘Project Surya’, which aims to train low-income women salt pan workers to work as solar technicians.

Under this programme, women salt pan workers, who work in the physically challenging and extreme temperatures of the remote Rann of Kutch marshes, will be trained as solar panel and solar pump technicians at Dhokavada village in the Patan district of Gujarat, ReNew Power said in a statement.

Sustainable goals

Currently, these women save an average of ₹10,000 in around 10 months, while a solar panel technician can earn up to ₹18,000 a month. The project will address multiple Sustainable Development Goals under one umbrella, including no poverty, gender equality, affordable and clean energy, decent work, economic growth, and climate action.

The programme will start with training 60 women and, eventually, around 1,000 women will be skilled in the new clean energy transition roles. The programme will be supported by the government’s National Skill Development Corporation.

ReNew is providing financial support and familiarization with its renewable facility in the area, while SEWA is the lead implementation partner. For its part, UNEP will be responsible for monitoring and evaluating the project.