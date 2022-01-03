Reports on usage of expired vaccine doses are false and misleading: Centre

The Health Ministry on Monday clarified that the expired vaccines are not being administered under its Covid vaccination programme. It said the reports alleging so are misleading and based on incomplete information.

“There have been some media reports alleging that expired vaccines are being administered in India under its national Covid-19 vaccination programme. This is false and misleading and based on incomplete information,” the Ministry said in its statement.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) on October 25, 2021, had approved the extension of shelf life of Covaxin from 9 months to 12 months. Similarly, the shelf life of Covishield was also extended by the National Regulator from 6 months to 9 months on February 22, 2021.

Also see: Mixing Covishield and Covaxin safe, provides higher antibody response

“The shelf life of Covid vaccines is extended by the National Regulator based on comprehensive analysis and examination of stability study data furnished by the vaccine manufacturers,” the Health Ministry said in its clarification.