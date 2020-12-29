Researchers develop model to detect Covid-19 in aerosols

Researchers from the Polytechnic University of Valencia (UPV), in collaboration with specialists from the University of Valencia (UV), have developed a new system to monitor signals to detectSARS-CoV-2 in environmental aerosols.

The model is based on a high-sensitivity mass biosensor that continuously monitors such signals.

The device, in the prototype phase, makes it possible to assess the quality of the air and allows early detection of the virus in inside spaces such as homes, classrooms, restaurants, cinemas, or means of transportation.

“This way of spreading is gaining importance, which is why preventive control strategies must take into account the spreading of the virus via aerosols for an effective mitigation of SARS-CoV-2,” said Angel Maquieira, Director at the Institute of Molecular Recognition and Technological Development (IDM) at the UPV.

She added: “The system we have developed is based on a mass biosensor that uses specific antibodies that can detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the air.”

The biosensor can detect SARS-CoV-2 in critical concentration amounts that can be harmful to people's health. It will then issue a warning signal.

Sergi Morais, a fellow researcher at the IDM of the UPV, said: “(It is) very promising, as it can be used as a warning and control system to prevent infection by Covid-19 without having to perform PCR tests, analysing the quality of the air in crowded or dangerous spaces. This will make it possible to take health measures to prevent and warn about the spreading of Covid-19.”

