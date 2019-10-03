Residual monsoon active over East India; thundershowers in South India

A remnant circulation from a previous hyperactive monsoon system over Central India now lies over North-East Madhya Pradesh, and would hang in there before moving into adjoining North Jharkhand over next two days.

An East-West trough, an atmospheric reservoir that holds moisture mopped up from the seas, also lies extended from Punjab to South Assam on Thursday morning.

Also read: How not to plan for a rainy day

Residual Monsoon Features

These are the two significant residual monsoon features that is capable of triggering heavy rainfall across the geography under each others' footprint, an India Met Department (IMD) update said.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning may roll out over over Uttarakhand, Punjab, East Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Bengal, and the North-Easter States for October 3.

Heavy rainfall is forecast for today(October 3) at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, South Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Rajasthan and Bihar.

Thunderstorms and lightning and isolated heavy rainfall are likely to remain confined mainly over East and North-East India during the next two to three days.

Expected to be affected by bad weather during this period are East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Bengal, Odisha and Assam and Meghalaya.

The ghat areas of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu may likely to experience enhanced thunderstorm activity mainly on Saturday and Sunday as the ground prepares for monsoon transition.

Wind Regime Transition

Dry weather is likely to prevail over parts of North-West India from Monday, from where the South-West monsoon may begin to withdraw, delayed by more than a month, from October 10.

An extended outlook by the IMD said that until then, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy may persist over parts of East and adjoining North-East India.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is likely to occur over the rest of the country except over North-West and adjoining Central India where isolated rainfall or dry weather is likely.

Wind-profile projections indicate that the prevailing westerlies may soon start to give in gradually to easterlies to north-easterlies from the Bay of Bengal and across the South Peninsula.

But an odd cyclonic circulation might get tossed up over the Kerala and Karnataka coast that might delay the mainstreaming of the easterlies over the Arabian Sea.

The US National Centres for Environmental Prediction suggests that the western parts of Peninsular India might witness thundershowers until October 10 when the monsoon begins to withdraw from the North-West.