Rising SARI, ILI cases haunts Bengaluru

Karnataka has more or less fixed cost for private hospitals to test and charge patients referred by a government hospital for treating Covid patients.

Private hospitals which have come forward to help the state government are said to have agreed to the charges suggested by the fixed by the Karnataka Covid-19 task force with the concurrence of IMA.

Hospitals have been asked to set aside about 50 per cent of their beds for treating covid patients by following the treatment protocol as per the ICMR and central government guidelines.

As per the task force’s recommendation when a patient is referred by a government hospital ₹2,600 is being charged to conduct tests. For treatment in private hospitals cost of ₹5,200 per day is to be charged for general ward. For General Ward with oxygen ₹7,500, Isolation Ward to cost ₹8,500 and ICU with ventilator is Rs 12,000.

Siddaramaiah, Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly tweeted “I welcome the decision of @CmofKarnataka to allow #Covid19 patients to be treated in private hospitals. But the State govt should issue strict guidelines to prevent hospitals from charging exorbitant fees.”

Severe acute respiratory illness (SARI), Influenza like Illness (ILI) and Covid-19 positive returnees from Maharashtra continue to haunt Bengaluru city. Through virus spread the city saw 138 new cases and the city also saw seven of the 10 deaths in the state.

On Friday, Karnataka reported 337 new cases taking the total tally to 8281. The total active cases in the state is 2943. On the discharge front the day saw 230 cases, now total discharges stood at 5210.

78 patients are in ICU.

The day saw 10 deaths taking the total death toll to 124 (4 non-Covid-19 cause). Bengaluru Urban reported seven deaths, Bidar two and Vijayapura one case.

Of the 337 new cases reported in the state, 93 cases were with inter-state travel history to Maharastra, Goa, Telengana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat and 11 international passengers from Saudi Arabia and Sharjah.

The districts continue to see returnees from Maharashtra testing positive for virus in large numbers with Bengaluru Urban district reporting the highest number cases at 138 and followed by Kalaburgi 52, Ballari 37, Hassan 18, Dakshina Kannada 13, Davangere 12, Udupi 11 and Bidar 10.