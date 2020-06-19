News

Rising SARI, ILI cases haunts Bengaluru

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on June 19, 2020 Published on June 19, 2020

City reports 138 cases, 7 deaths

Karnataka has more or less fixed cost for private hospitals to test and charge patients referred by a government hospital for treating Covid patients.

Private hospitals which have come forward to help the state government are said to have agreed to the charges suggested by the fixed by the Karnataka Covid-19 task force with the concurrence of IMA.

Hospitals have been asked to set aside about 50 per cent of their beds for treating covid patients by following the treatment protocol as per the ICMR and central government guidelines.

As per the task force’s recommendation when a patient is referred by a government hospital ₹2,600 is being charged to conduct tests. For treatment in private hospitals cost of ₹5,200 per day is to be charged for general ward. For General Ward with oxygen ₹7,500, Isolation Ward to cost ₹8,500 and ICU with ventilator is Rs 12,000.

Siddaramaiah, Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly tweeted “I welcome the decision of @CmofKarnataka to allow #Covid19 patients to be treated in private hospitals. But the State govt should issue strict guidelines to prevent hospitals from charging exorbitant fees.”

Severe acute respiratory illness (SARI), Influenza like Illness (ILI) and Covid-19 positive returnees from Maharashtra continue to haunt Bengaluru city. Through virus spread the city saw 138 new cases and the city also saw seven of the 10 deaths in the state.

On Friday, Karnataka reported 337 new cases taking the total tally to 8281. The total active cases in the state is 2943. On the discharge front the day saw 230 cases, now total discharges stood at 5210.

78 patients are in ICU.

The day saw 10 deaths taking the total death toll to 124 (4 non-Covid-19 cause). Bengaluru Urban reported seven deaths, Bidar two and Vijayapura one case.

Of the 337 new cases reported in the state, 93 cases were with inter-state travel history to Maharastra, Goa, Telengana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat and 11 international passengers from Saudi Arabia and Sharjah.

The districts continue to see returnees from Maharashtra testing positive for virus in large numbers with Bengaluru Urban district reporting the highest number cases at 138 and followed by Kalaburgi 52, Ballari 37, Hassan 18, Dakshina Kannada 13, Davangere 12, Udupi 11 and Bidar 10.

Published on June 19, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
Bengaluru
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
BJP cements its position in Rajya Sabha