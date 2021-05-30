RLDA invites bids for development of Railway land at Nizamabad

Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has invited online bids for the commercial development of a railway land parcel at Nizamabad, Telangana.

Spanning 2,204.96 square metres, the site at the Hyderabad Division of South Central Railway is surrounded by commercial and semi-commercial development. The reference built-up area of the site is 6,173.89 sq m and its reserve price is ₹3.95 crore. The land will be leased out for 45 years. The online pre-bid meeting will be held on June 3, and the deadline for the bid submission is July 26. “The planned commercial development, such as a retail space, hypermarket or a budget hotel will be the first-of-its-kind on the site, which . , The site can also be put to use for a multi-specialty hospital,” Ved Parkash Dudeja, Vice-Chairman, RLDA said in a release.

The selected bidder will be mandated to carry out the development as per local building by-laws and bear all expenses to procure the necessary clearances and approvals from the relevant authorities. The concessionaire will be permitted to market and sub-lease built-up area for any lawful activities

Indian Railways has approximately 43,000 hectares of vacant land across India. RLDA is currently handling 84 railway colony redevelopment projects and has recently leased out a railway colony in Guwahati and two colonies in Secunderabad for redevelopment. RLDA has over 84 commercial (greenfield) sites across India for leasing, and the eligible developers for each will be selected through an open and transparent bid process.

RLDA is currently working on 60 stations in a phased manner while its subsidiary, IRSDC has taken up another 63 stations. In the first phase, RLDA has prioritised prominent stations like New Delhi, Tirupati, Dehradun, Nellore, Cuttack and Puducherry for redevelopment.

The railway stations across India will be redeveloped on a PPP Model as a part of Smart City Projects launched by the Government of India, the release said.