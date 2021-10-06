News

Rly staff to get productivity-linked bonus of up to 78 days pay

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on October 06, 2021

Union State Minister of Railways, Darshana Jardosh at a press conference in New Delhi   -  PTI

Financial implication of payment is estimated to be ₹1,984.73 crore

Over 11.5 lakh railway employees will get up to ₹17,951 as productivity-linked bonus (PLB) for the current fiscal. This is equivalent to 78 days pay.

This proposal was approved by the Cabinet on Wednesday. The financial implication of payment of bonus is estimated to be ₹1,984.73 crore. Accordingly, the wage calculation ceiling prescribed for payment of PLB to eligible, non-gazetted railway employees is ₹7,000 per month. The maximum amount payable per eligible railway employee is ₹17,951 for 78 days.

“Payment of PLB to eligible railway employees is made each year before the Dusshera/Puja holidays. The decision of the Cabinet shall be implemented before the holidays for this year as well,” a government statement said. Further, it said that the bonus is expected to motivate employees to work towards improving the performance of the railways.

The PLB covers all non-gazetted railway employees (excluding RPF/RPSF personnel) who are spread over the entire country.

Published on October 06, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

railway
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like