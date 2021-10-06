Rly staff to get productivity-linked bonus of up to 78 days pay

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Over 11.5 lakh railway employees will get up to ₹17,951 as productivity-linked bonus (PLB) for the current fiscal. This is equivalent to 78 days pay.
This proposal was approved by the Cabinet on Wednesday. The financial implication of payment of bonus is estimated to be ₹1,984.73 crore. Accordingly, the wage calculation ceiling prescribed for payment of PLB to eligible, non-gazetted railway employees is ₹7,000 per month. The maximum amount payable per eligible railway employee is ₹17,951 for 78 days.
“Payment of PLB to eligible railway employees is made each year before the Dusshera/Puja holidays. The decision of the Cabinet shall be implemented before the holidays for this year as well,” a government statement said. Further, it said that the bonus is expected to motivate employees to work towards improving the performance of the railways.
The PLB covers all non-gazetted railway employees (excluding RPF/RPSF personnel) who are spread over the entire country.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
Contrary to popular perception, author AS Bhasin reveals how much the Chinese tried to resolve their border ...
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
Tracing the linkage between the ideas of The Father of the Nation, India's MK Gandhi and The Father of ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...