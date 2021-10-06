Rly staff to get productivity-linked bonus of up to 78 days pay

Over 11.5 lakh railway employees will get up to ₹17,951 as productivity-linked bonus (PLB) for the current fiscal. This is equivalent to 78 days pay.

This proposal was approved by the Cabinet on Wednesday. The financial implication of payment of bonus is estimated to be ₹1,984.73 crore. Accordingly, the wage calculation ceiling prescribed for payment of PLB to eligible, non-gazetted railway employees is ₹7,000 per month. The maximum amount payable per eligible railway employee is ₹17,951 for 78 days.

“Payment of PLB to eligible railway employees is made each year before the Dusshera/Puja holidays. The decision of the Cabinet shall be implemented before the holidays for this year as well,” a government statement said. Further, it said that the bonus is expected to motivate employees to work towards improving the performance of the railways.

The PLB covers all non-gazetted railway employees (excluding RPF/RPSF personnel) who are spread over the entire country.