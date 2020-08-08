Rockefeller Foundation selects FSSAI as finalist for Food System Vision Prize

Asus ROG Phone 3 full review: More power to gamers
The latest gaming phone from the Taiwanese gadget giant blends powerful gaming experience with superior ...
Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has been adjudged among the top ten finalists for the Food System Vision Prize by the US-based Rockefeller Foundation. It was declared among the ten finalists for its Eat Right India initiative, from among a pool of more than 1,300 applicants from 110 countries.
Each of the ten finalists will receive a prize of $200,000 and includes Hyderabad-based non-profit organisation Naandi Foundation.
In a statement, the Rockefeller Foundation said the FSSAI's vision behind Eat Right India "looks to create a national movement towards healthier diets through a systems-based approach of reducing food waste; improving hygiene and sanitation across the value chain; and increasing access to and affordability of healthy foods." The Food System Vision Prize focuses on encouraging organizations across the globe to develop a "vision of the regenerative and nourishing food system" that they aspire to create by the year 2050.
Pawan Agarwal, former CEO of FSSAI, who had led the team that submitted the application for the prize last year, said, the food safety authority's Eat Right India initiative has received a global endorsement and the vision which focuses on better food for better lives in the country is "ambitious but achievable."
Agarwal, who is currently serving as Special Secretary (Logistics) at the Commerce Ministry added that it is "heartening to see the commitment of the new leadership at FSSAI towards the Eat Right India" programme.
FSSAI launched the initiative in July 2018 and focuses on empowering citizens to make the right food choices. It is also working on "nudging" food businesses to reformulate their products, provide better nutritional information to consumers and step up investments on healthy food products.
Last month, FSSAI CEO Arun Singhal had told BusinessLine, that the food safety authority plans to scale up the Eat Right Campus programme (part of the Eat Right India initiative) over the next two years. Eat Right Campus aims to promote healthy and safe food across educational institutes, corporate offices, hospitals and government offices.
The latest gaming phone from the Taiwanese gadget giant blends powerful gaming experience with superior ...
Project Trinjan has helped resurrect the concept of women’s collectives to revive traditional crafts
Farmers in Nuh, Haryana, assisted each other, and tapped technology, to work around Covid-19
The scenic MNREGA Park in Himachal Pradesh is testimony to labour that is creative and fruitful
The factors favouring the Indian currency’s appreciation outweigh the negatives at this juncture
The stock of Embassy Office Parks REIT, one of the largest office players in the market, is down around 3 per ...
The one-off resolution of stressed personal loans will be available to borrowers repaying their loans ...
While NBFCs were allowed to lend over 75 per cent of the value of gold, the RBI had restricted banks from ...
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...