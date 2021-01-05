RSS meet begins in presence of Bhagwat, Nadda

A three-day meeting of the heads and leaders from over 25 organisations affiliated with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) commenced on Tuesday on the outskirts of Ahmedabad.

Top leaders including RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, General Secretary of the top saffron body, Suresh (Bhaiyyaji) Joshi besides the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda remained present on the day-1 of the meet, known as coordination meeting (Samanvay Bethak).

Considered to be crucial in the backdrop of the ongoing political developments in various parts of the country, the meet will become a platform to brainstorm on important current issues.

However, Nadda is also meeting BJP party workers ahead of the local body polls in the State due in February.

In a statement, RSS’ all India head for campaign - (Prachar Pramukh), Arun Kumar informed that top leaders from different organisations with linkages to RSS ideologies will remain present at the three-day meet.

“This will include BJP President JP Nadda, Ramchandra Kharadi from Vanvasi Kalyaan Ashram, newly appointed chief of ABVP Chhaganbhai Patel, Hiren Pandya from Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh, Sevika Samiti Chief Shanta Akka, VHP’s working president Alok Kumar, Swadeshi Jagran Manch’s KR Sundaram from Tamil Nadu and National president of Vidhya Bharti Ramkrishna Rao,” Kumar said.

He also clarified that the meeting need not be seen as a decision-making authority as each organisation is independent to take their decisions as per their constitutions.

“The objective of this meeting is to brainstorm about the current issues and share the experiences of our leaders who constantly travel across the country and engage with people,” he added.

More than 150 volunteers (karyakartas) are expected to participate in the meeting.

The previous meeting was held with the theme of environment conservation and focused on strengthening the Indian family system. “Over the past year, we have seen people have turned towards family bonding, localisation, self-reliance and Indian way of living. The meeting will be used as a platform to share knowledge and experiences on these aspects,” he said.

The three-day meeting, which started on January 5, will conclude on January 7, 2020.