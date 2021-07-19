Ruckus in Rajya Sabha over price rise, farmers’ protests

The first day of the Monsoon Session saw disruptions as the Opposition demanded discussion on price rise and farmers’ protests. Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said there are 17 different issues on which he received notices and not all issues cannot be discussed on a single day. He said all issues will be discussed in due course.

As protests of Opposition members continued, Naidu said discussion under rule 263 will be taken up only if there is order in the House. Naidu adjourned the House till 2 pm as ruckus continued.

Earlier, while introducing the new ministers in Rajya Sabha Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Opposition is irked about the number of women, Dalits and adivasis in the new list of council of ministers.

Leader of Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal condemned the Opposition’s ruckus even during Modi’s introduction of ministers and said such a behaviour was unseen in the past.

The Congress, however, countered this. Lok Sabha MP and Congress leader Manickam Tagore reminded the BJP that in 2013, the BJP did not allow the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to introduce the council of ministers before Parliament. “The BJP never allowed Singh to introduce new members in his council in 2013,” Tagore said.