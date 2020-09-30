Saliva-based tests effective in detecting Covid-19 asymptomatic cases: Study

Buckle up, is the message to Indian aviation
Recent amendments in law require airlines to tighten vigilance and diligence levels for operations. The ...
According to a study published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, testing saliva samples are effective in detecting asymptomatic Covid-19 cases .
For the study, the researchers tested and compared the nasopharyngeal swabs and saliva samples of around 2,000 people in Japan who did not demonstrate Covid-19 symptoms.
Takanori Teshima from Hokkaido University in Japan said in the study: “Rapid detection of asymptomatic infected individuals will be critical for preventing Covid-19 outbreaks within communities and hospitals.”
Researchers carried out two virus amplification tests on the collected samples for study: the widely available PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test, and the less commonly used RT-LAMP test.
Also read: Saliva swab test better in detecting Covid-19 than nasal swab test: Study
Both the tests yielded almost the same number of positive and negative outcomes, with the nasopharyngeal swabs and saliva samples able to detect those with the infection in 77-93 per cent and 83-97 per cent of subjects, respectively.
The virus loads detected in nasopharyngeal swab and saliva were equivalent and highly correlated, they said.
“PCR sensitivity is much higher than previously thought 70 per cent that came from initial data of symptomatic patients,” Teshima said.
Teshima believes that saliva testing has significant logistic advantages over the commonly used nasopharyngeal swab testing.
“Self-collection of saliva is painless for examinees and, more importantly, it eliminates the close contact with the examiners, reducing the risk of viral exposure,” said Teshima.
Teshima mentioned it is unlikely that the sensitivity of RT-LAMP is significantly less than that of the PCR test.
This suggested that it might be a useful alternative for diagnosing Covid-19 infection, especially where the diagnosis is required at the point of sample collection, like in sports venues or at airports.
Researchers claimed that rapid RT-LAMP testing could provide easy, non-invasive, quick, and relatively accurate results, with minimal risk of viral transmission to healthcare workers.
Recent amendments in law require airlines to tighten vigilance and diligence levels for operations. The ...
Adding a new aircraft type to the fleet is a complex process that requires carriers to demonstrate their ...
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
Aman Puri, Founder, Steadfast Nutrition1. Exercise: Staying active and exercising daily, or possibly three to ...
There are two things that are important while considering a business as a worthwhile investment opportunity – ...
LME cash market returns to contango; more correction likely in coming days
New norms widen the scope of wellness programmes that come with the policy
Taking loan against financial assets is a better option than going for personal or credit card loans. If you ...
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
Negotiating the India-China border dispute has been a saga of missed opportunities and half-chances
A Maharashtra town with close to 100 temples is Bollywood’s go-to ‘village’ location
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...