Salman Khan to endorse beverage brand Pepsi

How will developing Jewar airport change the Delhi aviation scene?
Analysts see advantages but also caution about prickly issues, including traffic sharing
PepsiCo India is set to launch its celebrity association with Salman Khan by tying up with Dabangg 3 slated for a release on December 20.
In a statement the beverage major said that it has roped in Khan as the brand ambassador for its beverage brand Pepsi and will be launching a 360 degree campaign to leverage this association.
“We are excited to announce Pepsi’s collaboration with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. In 2020, we look forward to building the brand’s Har Ghoont Mein Swag proposition with Salman in 2020,” the company said in a statement.
“The year 2020 will see brand Pepsi create a scale 360 degree campaign that will reflect the self-confidence of today's youth in a manner that is as effortlessly cool as Salman,” the statement added.
Analysts see advantages but also caution about prickly issues, including traffic sharing
Ashwini Phadnis offers a peek into a fascinating exercise — airlines assigning a unique identity to each of ...
SARVA, a leading yoga studio chain, has raised ₹20 crore in its first institutional round led by Fireside ...
Social enterprises may have to balance between improving the lives of people and earning returns
They enable systematic investment similar to gold- accumulation plans and are relatively risk-free
Though the MCX Crude contract closed above ₹4,200, the breakout was not decisive
It’s just what your doctor prescribed — stay fit, reduce premium on your health policy
Onion is the Indian voter’s most lethal weapon on the ruling party. We saw this in the ‘onion election’ of ...
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
A documentary on The Savoy is reaping awards at international festivals
A Bengaluru entrepreneur revives a traditional cotton weave with a sheen that can beat silk
A new volume of essays examines the multidimensional impact of climate change on India, and why development ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...