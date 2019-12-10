News

Salman Khan to endorse beverage brand Pepsi

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on December 10, 2019 Published on December 10, 2019

PepsiCo India is set to launch its celebrity association with Salman Khan by tying up with Dabangg 3 slated for a release on December 20.

In a statement the beverage major said that it has roped in Khan as the brand ambassador for its beverage brand Pepsi and will be launching a 360 degree campaign to leverage this association.

“We are excited to announce Pepsi’s collaboration with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. In 2020, we look forward to building the brand’s Har Ghoont Mein Swag proposition with Salman in 2020,” the company said in a statement.

“The year 2020 will see brand Pepsi create a scale 360 degree campaign that will reflect the self-confidence of today's youth in a manner that is as effortlessly cool as Salman,” the statement added.

