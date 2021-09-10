News

Sameer Sharma named AP Chief Secretary

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on September 10, 2021

He is presently serving as the Special Chief Secretary of AP’s Planning and Resource Mobilisation Department

The Andhra Pradesh Government has appointed Sameer Sharma as the Chief Secretary of the State. He will replace Adityanath Das, who is retiring on September 30.

Sameer Sharma is presently serving as the Special Chief Secretary of State’s Planning and Resource Mobilisation Department.

