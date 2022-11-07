Sanjay Ghodawat, President of Sanjay Ghodawat Foundation, the CSR wing of Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG), was recently felicitated with the- Ahimsa International Award, for his impactful contribution in Corporate Social Responsibility, Sustainability and Social Impact.

He received the award from Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Governor of Maharashtra during the foundation day celebration of Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti and World Peace Centre held in Raj Bhavan, Mumbai.

SGF ran a full-fledged Covid Care Centre at Atigre (Kolhapur), with expert doctors, lifesaving equipment and professional health care facilities. Over 30, 000 patients were treated at this centre. This was done in association with Sanjay Ghodawat University using its hostel building infrastructure.

SGF has also taken Mauli Old Age Home under its aegis. Many elderly people who have been displaced from their home find Mauli as their shelter for comfort.

“I am humbled and honoured to receive the prestigious Ahimsa International Award and is a testament to all of the hard work and effort put in by the team of SGF. Charity, philanthropy, uplifting others are the real jewels that every successful person should wear” he said.

The ‘Acharya Shree Tulsi Blood Bank’ under SGF management is rated amongst the top three blood banks in India due to its sheer quality of equipment, infrastructure and care. SGF runs a self-funded ‘Kanya Mahavidyalaya’ in Kolhapur and has educated more than 6,000 girls from 52 villages since 1995. SGF has set up over 50 bio-toilets in surrounding villages of Kolhapur (Maharashtra).