Sanjay Khanna takes over as BPCL-Kochi Refinery head

Sanjay Khanna has taken over as the head of BPCL Kochi Refinery. As Executive Director, Kochi Refinery, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, he would lead the largest public sector Refinery in the country.

Prior to taking the present position, he was heading BPCL Mumbai Refinery.

He is a chemical engineering graduate from National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirapalli and Post graduate in finance management from Mumbai University. He joined Mumbai refinery of BPCL as a graduate engineer trainee in 1991 where he got extensive experience in Operation and Technical Services departments.

He also served Numaligarh Refinery Limited, Assam, a joint venture company of BPCL as General Manager (Technical) for three years. He got experience of debottlenecking and commissioning several units at Mumbai and NRL refineries.

His immediate challenges at Kochi Refinery will be to successfully commission the Process Units under the Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project and Motor Spirit Block Project amidst the pandemic situation, a press release said.