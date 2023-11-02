Technology major SAP is sharpening its focus on generative AI with the launch of new capabilities and advancements. Sindhu Gangadharan, SVP and MD of SAP Labs India said that the company’s big bet is significantly driven by India’s R&D base as it builds for the world.

Geared toward supporting developers of varying skill levels to enhance their businesses, SAP is launching SAP Build Code solutions, which streamline cooperation with business experts who use the low-code SAP Build solutions. It offers AI-powered productivity tools for developers and also draws on the power of SAP’s generative AI copilot Joule to further boost productivity.

“A big part of the development of generative AI digital assistant for enterprises is happening in India, with functions such as tenant onboarding, tenant management and click integration into applications being driven from the region. The newly launched SAP Build Code solutions too had a lot of involvement from the India teams,” Gangadharan told businessline on the sideline of the launch at its SAP TechEd event in Bengaluru. She also notes that the company is internally using the new Build Code solutions and the new solution along with the low code now code solution, will only accelerate the adoption by developers.

Further, in terms of the growth of SAP Labs India, with over 15,000 employees Gangadharan said that the company’s interest in the Indian market and investment in research and development in the region is only growing. This, she notes, is because India is being seen as a highly attractive market, as global organisations are looking at how to tap into the innovation here and realise the market potential with India being one of the largest technology consumers.

Central focus

Going forward, SAP Labs India will focus entirely on being innovative, collaborative and customer-centric. “Customer centricity is the central focus as it is necessary to understand the requirements and work hand-in-hand. We are also focused on driving innovation and collaboration by working with partners, digital natives, academia and government will help us build solutions at scale and for global use,” Gangadharan said.

With the advent of newer technologies driving demand for skilled workforce, SAP as part of its commitment to upskill two million professionals by 2025 and complement free AI learning content already available, has launched new role-based certification and free learning resources for back-end developers.