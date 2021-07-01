SAT stays SEBI order on Vivek Kudva

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
The Securities Appellate Tribunal has stayed SEBI order banning former head of Franklin Templeton Asia Pacific Vivek Kudva from capital market for selling off his investment in Franklin Templeton scheme just before it suspended trading in the six debt schemes last April.
Last month, SEBI had directed Vivek Kudva and his wife Rupa Kudva to transfer ₹30.70 crore of redeemed FT units to escrow account within 45 days. The regulator had also barred them from accessing the securities market for one year and fined them a total of ₹7 crore.
However, the Appellate Tribunal had directed Kudva to deposit 50 per cent of amount in an escrow account.
In an appeal filed with the SAT, Kudva argued that Indian law prohibits unfair trade practices, but mutual fund redemptions were not a ‘trade’ and were akin to withdrawing one's own money from a bank.
Also read: Kudva to move SAT against SEBI order
SEBI said the redemption of investment was not “fair conduct” as Kudva was privy to non-public information.
Last week, SAT also stayed SEBI penalty on Franklin Templeton for closing six open ended debt schemes abruptly.
SEBI had levied a penalty of ₹5 crore and ordered to disgorge ₹512 crore advisory fee charged by Franklin Templeton India for managing the six suspended schemes.
The direction to deposit about ₹512 crore appears to be excessive at this stage, SAT said. “We direct Franklin Templeton to deposit ₹250 crore in an escrow account within three weeks from today,” it said. The Appellate Tribunal also stayed the two-year ban imposed by SEBI on Franklin Templeton from launching any new debt scheme.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
The Chennai-based publishing house marks its silver jubilee with virtual hangout, audio books and stories from ...
Jamshed Singh Kapoor is on the streets every day, quietly feeding Nagpur’s poor, in his battle against hunger ...
Actor Neena Gupta on lacking confidence, making mistakes and why she masked names in her memoir
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...