To attract travellers from India, the Saudi Arabia tourism authority will have mobile kits for issuing visas for areas in India that do not have visa centres.

Saudi Arabia had one million travellers from India in 2022 with nearly 3,00,000 travelling for leisure.

Nine dedicated visa centres will also be opened in the country.

“Today, we have five dedicated visa centres and we plan to open four more by the end of the month. It is the first step we are planning to open more in other cities in India. In the areas that do not have visa centres, we will ship mobile kits to do biometrics so people do not have to travel. This will be done soon,” said Alhasan Aldabbagh, president of APAC at the Saudi Tourism Authority.

The country witnesses travellers from GCC counties and Malaysia as big inbounds and is targeting India to be its one number source market for travellers by 2030.

Increase India connectivity

Saudi Arabia further plans to increase air connectivity to India. Presently, there are 9 direct flights and 10 indirect flights between India and Saudi Arabia.

“Air connectivity is important for any nation to bring tourists to the country. The seating capacity stands at 72,000 per week in India and we are working on increasing the number soon,” said Alhasan Aldabbagh.

With Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia anticipates 50 per cent of travellers visiting the country for leisure with the aim only increasing travel packages including business, umrah and leisure travel.

The country introduced 96 hours transit visa recently for travellers that are aimed to increase the number of travellers visiting the country, “Getting a visa is important to facilitate travel and anyone in India can get the 96 hours visa in three minutes,” added Alhasan Aldabbagh.