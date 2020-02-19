India-US trade package deferred as Trump says he is saving big deal for later

US President Donald Trump has said that he was saving the big trade deal with India for later. This indicates that an ambitious India-US trade package, which the two sides have been working on for some time, can be ruled out during his India visit later this month.

“Well, we can have a trade deal with India, but I’m really saving the big deal for later on. We’re doing a very big trade deal with India. We’ll have it. I don’t know if it’ll be done before the election, but we’ll have a very big deal with India,” Trump said, answering questions from the media before taking off for a four-day trip to the West Coast on Tuesday. The US Presidential election will be held in November.

Some small announcements, such as tariff cuts for a few items, including some farm products, could still be worked out, an official told BusinessLine. “There could be some tariff relaxations but that entirely depends on whether both sides are able to agree on even that. The gaps between what the US and India want are very large,” the official said.

Trump said that his country was not treated well by India but he was very excited about his visit, especially as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had told him that 7 million people would be there when he arrived. “We’re not treated very well by India, but I happen to like Prime Minister Modi a lot. And he told me we’ll have 7 million people between the airport and the event. And the stadium, I understand, is sort of semi-under-construction, but it’s going to be the largest stadium in the world. So, it’s going to be very exciting,” Trump said.

The US President will visit India with his wife Melania Trump on February 24 and 25 and will travel to New Delhi and Ahmedabad.

US wishlist

The US has a big wish-list for the proposed trade pact, ranging from no price caps on medical equipment and greater market access for dairy products to zero import duties on mobile phones, motor bikes and high-end IT products as well as lower tariffs on farm goods.

India, on the other hand, wants full restoration of Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) benefits for its exporters, greater export of agricultural produce and a roll-back of penal duties on its steel and aluminium.

Although the Trump regime has been criticising India for not doing enough to bring down the trade imbalance between the two countries, New Delhi’s decision to buy oil and gas from Washington has put a dent in the deficit. In 2018-19, India’s exports to the US stood at $52.4 billion, while imports were at $35.5 billion. The trade deficit narrowed from $21.3 billion in 2017-18 to $16.9 billion in 2018-19.