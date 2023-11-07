Kolkata, November 7

State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday said it deeply mourns the sad demise of its former chairman DN Ghosh.

Ghosh was the chairman of the bank from May 13, 1985 to May 12, 1989. He is survived by his wife and daughter.

“An authority in banking and financial history, Late DN Ghosh was a bureaucrat, banker, professor and corporate leader. It was during his time at State Bank of India, the drive towards computerisation of branches had started. State Bank of India was also rated by International rating agency S&P Global rating for the first time during his tenure as the Chairman,” the lender said in a statement.

The bank was very proud to be associated with a legendary figure of Ghosh’s stature who had transformed banking in his own terms,” it added.

