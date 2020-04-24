SC grants 3 weeks protection to Arnab Goswami after FIRs against him

You, your neighbour, your space: A guide to navigating the New Normal
Here are some tips you can follow in both business and your personal life, post pandemic
The Supreme Court of India on Friday has granted three weeks of protection to the Republic TV anchor Arnab Goswami after FIRs have been filed against the anchor in states of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Madhya-Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu Kashmir, Live Law reported.
The FIRs have been filed after Goswami passed inflammatory comments on Congress leader Sonia Gandhi alleging her for having a soft stance towards lynchers in the Palghar incident. SC has directed the Mumbai commissioner to provide security to the TV presenter.
The anchor was booked under bailable offences, including section 153 (to punish persons who indulge in wanton vilification or attacks upon the religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc of any particular group or class or upon the founders and prophets of a religion), Section 505 (statement conducing to public mischief) and Section 505 (2) (in any place of worship or in any assembly engaged in the performance of religious worship or religious ceremonies) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the police said.
As many as 16 complaints were filed from across India against Arnab Goswami, who recently alleged that Congress youth leaders attacked him in midnight while he was returning from his studio. The investigation is underway.
Here are some tips you can follow in both business and your personal life, post pandemic
DICV chief Satyakam Arya says mankind should use the crisis to introspect
Automobile companies are using their manufacturing expertise to make medical equipment; 3D-printing, car parts ...
Riding on meticulous planning, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles sucessfully transitioned to the BS-VI regime ...
Flexi deposits and sweep options help you earn more, even as they give instant access to the funds
Air has been cleared on tax on dividend in unit-holders’ hands
An explainer on what happened in the contract - who made money, who lost and how SEBI and MCX could have been ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of HCL Technologies at current levels. After a ...
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...