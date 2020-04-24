SC grants 3 weeks protection to Arnab Goswami after FIRs against him

The Supreme Court of India on Friday has granted three weeks of protection to the Republic TV anchor Arnab Goswami after FIRs have been filed against the anchor in states of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Madhya-Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu Kashmir, Live Law reported.

The FIRs have been filed after Goswami passed inflammatory comments on Congress leader Sonia Gandhi alleging her for having a soft stance towards lynchers in the Palghar incident. SC has directed the Mumbai commissioner to provide security to the TV presenter.

The anchor was booked under bailable offences, including section 153 (to punish persons who indulge in wanton vilification or attacks upon the religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc of any particular group or class or upon the founders and prophets of a religion), Section 505 (statement conducing to public mischief) and Section 505 (2) (in any place of worship or in any assembly engaged in the performance of religious worship or religious ceremonies) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the police said.

As many as 16 complaints were filed from across India against Arnab Goswami, who recently alleged that Congress youth leaders attacked him in midnight while he was returning from his studio. The investigation is underway.