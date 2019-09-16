Science Minister Harsh Vardhan opens National Centre for Clean Coal Research

The National Centre for Clean Coal Research and Development at Indian Institute of Science (IISc)-Bengaluru has opened.

The Central Government through Department of Science & Technology, has set up the the National Centre for Clean Coal Research and Development as a national-level consortium on clean coal R&D, led by IISc.

“The breakthrough research being pursued at IISc in clean coal domain could potentially be game-changer for meeting the energy needs of the country in terms of higher efficiency and capacity at lower operating costs and size. I am sure this would result in research, development and demonstration of the state-of-art tools, products and processes which are of critical importance for our energy security,” said Vardhan.

Dr Vardhan He also opened an Interdisciplinary Centre for Energy Research(ICER) equipped with facilities for conducting a wide spectrum of energy research by knowledge network of elite researchers.

“I am sure all these intense scientific efforts and collective endeavors would enable us to realise the vision of an affordable, efficient, compact reliable clean energy systems which will be robust and suitable in diverse geographic conditions,” said the Minister while addressing the scientists.

Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, Department of Science & Technology, emphasised the need for accelerated clean energy innovation.

Anurag Kumar, Director, IISc, reiterated the institute’s commitment to contributing to larger national goals and pursue R&D endeavours to benefit the humanity through sustainable interventions.