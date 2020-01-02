14 Indian scientists get Swarna Jayanti Fellowship

Fourteen Indian scientists under 40 years of age, including three from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, were awarded the prestigious Swarna Jayanti (SJ) Fellowships for 2018-19.

The fellows, selected on the basis of their past work, innovative research idea and the potential to make an impact on R&D in the respective disciplines, will get a monthly fellowship of Rs 25,000 and a annual research grant of Rs 5 lakh, for the next five years, in addition to their salary, an official statement said on Thursday.

Mathematician Apoorva Khare, physicist Anindya Das and computational data scientist Yogesh Simmhan are the new SJ Fellows from the IISc. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will have two new SJ fellows in chemist Gopalan Rajaraman and climate scientist Subimal Ghosh.

Cryptography researcher Shweta Agrawal of IIT Madras and Arjun Bagchi, a theoretical physicist at IIT Kanpur are other two SJ fellows from IITs. In Mahender Singh and Vishal Rai, the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Mohali and IISER Bhopal have one fellow each. Among other awardees are Smarajit Kamakar from the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research-Hyderabad, Sheetal Gandotra of Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, Delhi, Jitender Giri of New Delhi-based National Institute of Plant Genome Research, Rakesh Singh Laishram from Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology, Thiruvananthapuram and Kanishka Biswas from Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, Bengaluru.