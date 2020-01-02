14 Indian scientists get Swarna Jayanti Fellowship

Commission-based recruitment system drives wrong behaviour: David Windley, CEO, IQTalent Partners
A professional services model serves needs better, says top HR professional
Fourteen Indian scientists under 40 years of age, including three from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, were awarded the prestigious Swarna Jayanti (SJ) Fellowships for 2018-19.
The fellows, selected on the basis of their past work, innovative research idea and the potential to make an impact on R&D in the respective disciplines, will get a monthly fellowship of Rs 25,000 and a annual research grant of Rs 5 lakh, for the next five years, in addition to their salary, an official statement said on Thursday.
Mathematician Apoorva Khare, physicist Anindya Das and computational data scientist Yogesh Simmhan are the new SJ Fellows from the IISc. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will have two new SJ fellows in chemist Gopalan Rajaraman and climate scientist Subimal Ghosh.
Cryptography researcher Shweta Agrawal of IIT Madras and Arjun Bagchi, a theoretical physicist at IIT Kanpur are other two SJ fellows from IITs. In Mahender Singh and Vishal Rai, the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Mohali and IISER Bhopal have one fellow each. Among other awardees are Smarajit Kamakar from the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research-Hyderabad, Sheetal Gandotra of Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, Delhi, Jitender Giri of New Delhi-based National Institute of Plant Genome Research, Rakesh Singh Laishram from Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology, Thiruvananthapuram and Kanishka Biswas from Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research, Bengaluru.
How the broadcaster has re-engineered its employee evaluation process in India
The new decade needs polymaths like the Italian artist who can work across disciplines in organisations
Eleven of the 12 most polluted cities in the world on the World Health Organization list of 2018 are in India.
These funds invest in stocks that are part of the Nifty 50, in the same proportion
Here is a list of the top 10 performers from some of the main equity fund categories.
The fund invests in large- and mid-cap stocks of both value and growth companies
High costs and little price correction may heighten the sector’s woes, but rental market holds promise
The resilience of the Iranian woman keeps her visible and engaged in public spaces, despite many restrictions
A recent Unesco distinction raises a toast to a city that prides itself for its history of culinary riches
This week we look back at 2019. BLink’s year-end quiz!The year gone by1 In August, which 22-year-old Indian ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...