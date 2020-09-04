Agnikul Cosmos bags TiE50 Award

IIT Madras-incubated Agnikul Cosmos, which provides a dedicated launch vehicle for smaller satellites at a lower cost, has been conferred with TiE50 award. The award recognizes top technology and technology-enabled start-ups across the world, who will be awarded at its flagship conference TiECON 2020 at TiE's Silicon Valley.

In a press statement, TiE Chennai, which nominated Agnikul Cosmos said, the Chennai-based start-up was also among the top 10 out of the 50 start-ups selected to pitch its ideas to Tim Draper, the legendary American venture capital investor from the Draper’s family in the popular US reality show ‘Meet the Drapers`.