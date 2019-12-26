Tamil Nadu witnesses the annual solar eclipse

The annual solar eclipse on Thursday was witnessed by scores of people across Tamil Nadu as it was visible in different parts of the state. Many temples in the state were closed in line with the rituals.

The last eclipse of the year was well visible to people living in various parts of the state including Chennai, Tiruchirapalli, Udhagamandalam and Madurai even as reports reaching from Coimbatore and Erode said cloud cover in that region hampered visibility.

Also read: All you wanted to know about annular solar eclipse on December 26

Avid nature enthusiasts keenly followed the eclipse even as experts warned against viewing the natural phenomenon with bare eyes and suggested specific instruments used for this purpose.

Modi on solar eclipse

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that he could not witness the solar eclipse due to cloud cover in New Delhi, though he managed to have a glimpse of it in Kozhikode through live stream. He also posted his pictures trying to see the Sun.

Like many Indians, I was enthusiastic about #solareclipse2019.



Unfortunately, I could not see the Sun due to cloud cover but I did catch glimpses of the eclipse in Kozhikode and other parts on live stream. Also enriched my knowledge on the subject by interacting with experts. pic.twitter.com/EI1dcIWRIz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2019

“Like many Indians, I was enthusiastic about #solareclipse2019. Unfortunately, I could not see the sun due to cloud cover, but I did catch glimpses of the eclipse in Kozhikode and other parts on live stream,” he wrote on Twitter.

The Prime Minister said he enriched his knowledge on the subject by interacting with experts.

Fog blocked the view of the much-awaited annual solar eclipse in Delhi on Thursday morning. But people in the southern parts of the country were able to watch the rare celestial spectacle.