Antibodies against Covid-19 may not last more than 2 months: Study

Prashasti Awasthi Mumbai | Updated on August 28, 2020 Published on August 28, 2020

The study was carried out on healthcare staff by JJ Group of Hospitals in Mumbai

Antibodies produced in response to the coronavirus may not last more than two months, according to a study carried out by JJ Group of Hospitals, Mumbai, on the healthcare staff of the hospital.

The lead author of the study, Nishant Kumar, said in a statement cited by Times of India: “Our study of 801 healthcare staff from JJ, GT and St George’s Hospitals included 28 who had tested positive for Covid (on RT-PCR) seven weeks prior (in late April-early May).”

According to the preprint version of the study, none of the 28 hospital staff showed any antibodies in a serological survey carried out in June.

The study will appear in the September issue of the International Journal of Community Medicine and Public Health.

JJ Hospital also examined the sero survey carried on the 34 other participants who tested PCR positive for Covid-19 and sorted them into two groups: a three-week group and a five-week group.

“While 90 per cent of those in the three-week group had antibodies, less than half (38.5 per cent) in the five-week group had antibodies,’’ added Kumar.

In June, Kumar’s not-for-profit Eyebetes Foundation in partnership with State-run JJ Hospital in Byculla carried out an antibody survey on the staff of the hospital.

The survey showed that one in 10 staffers was sero-positive or had had previous exposure to the virus.

