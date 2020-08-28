Antibodies against Covid-19 may not last more than 2 months: Study

RHA TrueConnect 2 TWS: 44 hours of battery life
The TrueConnect 2 promise significant noise isolation
Antibodies produced in response to the coronavirus may not last more than two months, according to a study carried out by JJ Group of Hospitals, Mumbai, on the healthcare staff of the hospital.
The lead author of the study, Nishant Kumar, said in a statement cited by Times of India: “Our study of 801 healthcare staff from JJ, GT and St George’s Hospitals included 28 who had tested positive for Covid (on RT-PCR) seven weeks prior (in late April-early May).”
According to the preprint version of the study, none of the 28 hospital staff showed any antibodies in a serological survey carried out in June.
The study will appear in the September issue of the International Journal of Community Medicine and Public Health.
Also read: Antibody response of Covid-19 patients may decline after recovery: Study
JJ Hospital also examined the sero survey carried on the 34 other participants who tested PCR positive for Covid-19 and sorted them into two groups: a three-week group and a five-week group.
“While 90 per cent of those in the three-week group had antibodies, less than half (38.5 per cent) in the five-week group had antibodies,’’ added Kumar.
In June, Kumar’s not-for-profit Eyebetes Foundation in partnership with State-run JJ Hospital in Byculla carried out an antibody survey on the staff of the hospital.
The survey showed that one in 10 staffers was sero-positive or had had previous exposure to the virus.
The TrueConnect 2 promise significant noise isolation
Dumping diesel, Maruti is crossing over to a petrol engine for this vehicle. Will it set fire to the sales ...
German luxury sportscar maker Porsche has just launched the new Panamera — its four-door saloon with a boost ...
The GT 2e comes with 85 workout modes
Investors have the option of showing their income from trading as capital gains or business income
As a safety measure, many banks are now offering services, including ATMs, for select customers, at their ...
Besides helping in executing your financial transactions, mobile apps also help you plan and track your ...
₹1112 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1100108511251145 The stock is moving in a sideways trend; go long above ...
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
It’s Michael Jackson’s birth anniversary, and we’ve featured a quiz on some of the most well-known performers ...
The author’s new novel — Body and Blood — has the tenor of a thriller, but remains at heart a rumination on ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...