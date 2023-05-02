The Army has decided to have carbon-neutral stations and has engaged the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur to carry out yearly audits of cantonments to contribute to India’s net zero emissions by 2070.

To roll out another green initiative after Army decided to have e-vehicles from buses to bikes, the Military Engineer Services (MES) Jhansi signed an MoU with IIT Kanpur to establish a demonstrable model through a real-world example of achieving carbon neutrality.

Now five campuses under the MES Jhansi cantonment have been identified initially for converting each of them into net zero carbon, net zero energy, net zero water, and net zero waste campuses in a phased manner, said the premier education institute in an official statement.

On signing the MoU, Prof Abhay Karandikar, Director of IIT Kanpur, said, “This partnership with MES Jhansi to convert Army stations into carbon-neutral campuses, bears testimony to synergistic efforts between two institutions in contributing towards India’s net zero projections.”

Karandikar, “We look forward to showcasing a proof-of-concept model through coordinated initiatives, and through the creation of a resource pool of Army personnel trained in sustainable practices.”

Assessment parameters

The Army cantonment or stations will be assessed on certain parameters such as the basis of energy sources, energy consumption, carbon footprint, adoption of sustainable alternatives, planting of trees within the campus, and habitual attributes, said the educational institute.

IIT Kanpur stated that its assigned parameters will be reviewed through an audit process annually, and based on that, suggestions for improvement will be given. As per the MOU, the IIT will also train Army personnel and create their resource pool through on-job training for sustainable practices.

The MoU was signed by Col. Akhil Singh Charak (left), Commander Works Engineer (CWE) & IITK alumnus, and Prof AR Harish (right), Dean of R&D, IIT Kanpur

“The Indian Army has always been at the forefront of serving the nation, and this collaboration is another example of their commitment towards the betterment of the country. We are delighted to be a part of this initiative by associating with IIT Kanpur, and we hope that the outcomes of this will inspire others to follow suit as well,” said Col. Akhil Singh Charak, Commander Works Engineer (CWE) of MES.