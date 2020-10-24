Around 40 Covid-19 vaccines are in human trials stage: Professor Gagandeep Kang

My Five: Migsun Group MD Yash Miglani
A 6-km run, gluten-free diet & some cycling : Yash Miglani, Managing Director, Migsun Group1. My morning ...
Around 40 Covid-19 vaccine candidates have reached the human trials stage globally and a dozen among them have completed phase 1 and 2 of human clinical trials that looked into their safety and immunogenicity, said Dr Gagandeep Kang, professor of microbiology at the Christian Medical College, on Saturday.
“It is likely that we get results from probably three vaccines by end of this year and if we have good news--that these vaccines work, then there will be a huge effort to make a lot of vaccines so that they can be distributed around the world,” Dr Kang said while inaugurating the annual meeting of well-known people’s science movement, Kerala Sastra Sahitya Parishad.
The CMC professor, the first Indian woman scientist to be elected as the Fellow of the Royal Society, said: “We never had a time before where so much work has been done so fast on so many vaccine candidates as last nine months.”
This is not only remarkable but also moving the vaccine research field really forward very fast, Dr Kang, who was responsible for developing India’s first indigenous rotavirus vaccine said. As part of this effort to develop a vaccine against SARS-CoV2, every possible vaccine platform technologies are being used. Using these platform technologies, researchers and vaccine companies have undertaking as many as 300 vaccine development projects, she said.
Dr Kang also said in the haste to develop an effective coronavirus vaccine, there is a lot of pressure is being put on researchers and vaccine firms to make it quickly. “Fortunately for us, researchers and regulators have resisted that pressure and said that we will only provide vaccines only when we are confident that these vaccines are safe, of high quality and they work. This is very important for building trust in vaccines,” Dr Kang said.
India has an outstanding vaccine industry, consisting mainly of private players who despite the fact that they are privately owned, have been responsible for providing unimaginable service to public health in India and beyond. Because they make high quality but affordable vaccines, India’s vaccine manufacturers now provide something like 60 per cent of the vaccines that are used in routing childhood immunisation in low and middle income countries, she said.
A 6-km run, gluten-free diet & some cycling : Yash Miglani, Managing Director, Migsun Group1. My morning ...
Research findings too signal that a previous SARS-CoV-2 infection may not necessarily provide immunity in ...
Alongside applause for ensuring uninterrupted supply of life-saving drugs, the sector needs some nurturing
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
Your employer might provide you perquisites such as reimbursements, stock options and accommodation. Taxes on ...
Planning to exchange old gold for new this festival season? Here is all that you need to know
Sensex, Nifty 50 advanced this week, but face barriers ahead; investors need to be cautious
The stock of Asian Paints, among the largest paint-makers in the country, gained about 1 per cent on Friday on ...
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...