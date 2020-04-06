Asian Heart founder writes to ICMR on two possible steps for Covid containment

Working with pride, not prejudice
A recent job fair for the LGBTI community attracted people from cities and small towns
Can steam inhalation and a betadine gargle help reduce the viral load in the throat and act as a preventive measure? Asian Heart Institute founder Ramakanta Panda says it was worth exploring the effectiveness of such preventive measures through small randomised clinical trials.
Against a steadily rising graph of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) affected people in the country, Panda has written to the Indian Council of Medical Research chief Balram Bhargava to explore if such measures could help reduce the severity of Covid symptoms in high-risk populations such as the elderly and healthcare workers. In desperate times, there is no harm in looking at “quasi scientific adjunct treatment seriously,” he said.
“I am quoting findings of two interesting articles in NEJM (The New England Journal of Medicine) to suggest trying out two supporting treatments to reduce the severity of and possibly prevent Covid-19 infection in high-risk population,” the letter said. The authors postulated that the high transmission of SARS-CoV-2 probably came from other factors, “including high viral loads in (the) upper respiratory tract and the potential for the infected person to shed and transmit virus while asymptomatic,” he said.
“There are many reports of loss of infectivity of other corona viruses at higher temperature ( > 55-60 degrees centigrade) and higher relative humidity. Since there is high concentration of virus in oropharynx in asymptomatic early stage, use of steam inhalation and warm betadine/chlorhexidine gargle may reduce viral load and consequently severity of infection in high risk population including hospital workers,” the letter said.
“Betadine is a commonly used antiseptic against bacteria in hospitals around the world. Before we operate, we wash our hands with betadine and scrub the patient with betadine,” the reputed heart surgeon told BusinessLine.
The measures may not have an effect on patients severely ill or with full-blown symptoms. But Panda said, “Even if it is not effective in preventing, if it reduces severity of the symptoms, it will reduce the burden on healthcare system.”
“In my clinical practice, I have seen enough anecdotal (may not be strictly scientific) benefit of twice daily steam inhalation in preventing regular flu. Based on above information (NEJM) … We have started twice a day steam inhalation for all our staff at the beginning and end of each shift,” he said.
A recent job fair for the LGBTI community attracted people from cities and small towns
A fascinating tale of how the humble coconut became a govt school teacher’s artistic calling
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
It was a triumph of collaboration and planning
A health insurance policy helps you and your family to meet any unexpected medical emergency costs. But the ...
The Agriculture Ministry has allowed FPOs to list their stock from the farm gate on eNAM
The iCOMDEX composite index of the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gained 3 per cent last week as crude oil ...
The world is staring at a recession, economic output in June 2020 quarter is going to shrink, and growth for ...
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...