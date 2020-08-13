Baylor College of Medicine teams up with Biological E for development of Covid-19 vaccine

Texas-based Baylor College of Medicine and Biological E. Limited (BE) today announced a licensing agreement for the development of a safe, effective and affordable Covid-19 vaccine.

Hyderabad-based BE has licensed the recombinant protein Covid-19 vaccine candidate developed at Baylor. The company is engaged in license negotiations with the BCM Ventures team, part of Baylor College of Medicine, after initial discussions on Baylor’s technology and how it could possibly inform a vaccine to address the current global pandemic.

The company will leverage its past experience for the further development and commercialisation of the vaccine candidate, which is currently produced using a proven yeast-based expression technology.

“For the past two decades, our vaccine center has been advancing global health vaccines to prevent neglected and emerging diseases,” said Maria Elena Bottazzi, associate dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor and co-director of Texas Children’s Center for Vaccine Development in a release on Thursday.

“We are therefore well suited to embark on this important collaboration with BE and look forward to facilitating the technology transfer for the Covid-19 vaccine to India and for the world,” Bottazzi added.

The current focus is on transfer of the technology for BE to initiate scale-up of the manufacturing process and undertake further development of the vaccine candidate.

“The partnership with Baylor would help accelerate the development of an affordable vaccine, especially for India and other low- and middle-income nations,” Mahima Datla, Managing Director of BE said.