Breast cancer: Apollo, Datar Cancer Genetics launch blood test for early detection

Apollo Cancer Centres in association with Datar Cancer Genetics, has introduced a blood test that can detect breast cancer at an early stage in asymptomatic individuals.

The test, EasyCheck-Breast, can help in the detection of breast cancer even before the first stage and is available in all Apollo Centres across the country.

“The launch of EasyCheck Breast marks an important success towards quality technological advancements, ensuring timely diagnosis and treatment to lower the mortality rate,’‘ Prathap Reddy, Founder & Chairman, Apollo Hospitals, told newspersons at a press conference here on Wednesday.

According to Sudha S Murthy, Director, Clinical Support, Datar Cancer Genetics,deaths due to breast cancer in India are as high as 50 per cent of incidence, while it is much lower in Western countries .

“In India, we pick up cancers in late stages, Stage III or IV, while in the West, its much earlier due to their robust screening programmes. Therefore, it’s our responsibility to detect at an early stage. When it is detected early, mortality is much lesser. The EasyCheck Breast test is a simple blood test, which is non-invasive and doesn’t involve radiation of mammography,’‘ she said.

It is based on detection of circulating tumor cells, which are seen only in malignancies. The test has been priced at Rs 6,000.