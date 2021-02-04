Breast cancer surpasses lung cancer as the world’s most common type: WHO

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
According to statistics released by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) in December 2020 and cited by the World Health Organisation, breast cancer has now surpassed lung cancer as the world’s most commonly diagnosed cancer.
To address the problem, WHO is set to host the first of a series of consultations today in order to establish a new global breast cancer initiative, which will launch later in 2021.
For the initiative, WHO has collaborated with IARC, the International Atomic Energy Agency, and other multi-sectoral partners. The collaboration aims to reducebreast cancer deaths by promoting breast health, improving timely cancer detection and ensuring access to quality care.
WHO stated that the cancer community responds with renewed urgency to address breast cancer and respond to the growing cancer burden globally that is straining individuals, communities, and health systems.
The report released by the WHO mentioned that in the past two decades, the overall number of people diagnosed with cancer nearly doubled. From an estimated 10 million in 2000 to 19.3 million in 2020. Today, one in 5 people worldwide will develop cancer during their lifetime.
Projections suggest that the number of people being diagnosed with cancer will increase still further in the coming years and will be nearly 50 per cent higher in 2040 than in 2020.
The number of deaths from cancer has also increased, from 6.2 million in 2000 to 10 million in 2020. More than one out of every six deaths is due to cancer.
WHO noted that this has become common due to lifestyle changes, such as unhealthy diets, insufficient physical activity, use of tobacco, and harmful use of alcohol, among other reasons.
Many studies have shown that the Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated late-stage diagnosis and lack of access to treatment. The problem is highly prevalent in low- and middle-income countries.
A WHO survey conducted in 2020 indicated that treatment for cancer had been disrupted in more than 40 per cent of countries surveyed during the pandemic.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Quality of tenants, high occupancy and long-term lease contracts are positives
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
The usual pre-Budget razzmatazz was missing this time around: Covid-19 restrictions poured cold water on ...
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Salma’s The Curse is an intense exploration of women’s lives — all straining under the weight of custom and ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...