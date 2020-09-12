Children at daycare centers can transmit Covid-19: CDC Study

My Five: Do not over think & find time for passion, says Minal Srivastava, Shalimar Paints VP
According to a new study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published on Friday, children contracting virus at daycare can transmit it to their parents.
CDC found that 12 children tested positive for the virus at three childcare centers in Utah, United States. This includes an 8-month-old baby who infected both parents.
The study revealed that at least 12 of 46 non-facility contacts got the virus, one of whom had to be hospitalised.
The study also showed that two to three asymptomatic children also transmitted the disease. This corroborates the speculation that asymptomatic children can also spread Covid-19.
From April 1 to July 10, Salt Lake County identified 17 childcare facilities, including daycare centers and day camps, with at least two confirmed COVID-19 cases within a 14-day period, CDC mentioned in its report.
The authors of the study said that at two of the facilities traced the primary infection to staff members exposed to Covid-19 through a family member.
However, researchers were not able to find the source of the outbreak in the third center. However, they believe that the infection may have originated elsewhere.
CDC further mentioned some limitations of the study. This includes changes in contact tracing methodology and testing criteria that considered only symptomatic people.
CDC noted: “SARS-CoV-2 Infections among young children acquired in child care settings were transmitted to their household members. Testing of contacts of laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases in child care settings, including children who might not have symptoms, could improve control of transmission from child care attendees to family members.”
