Colorectal cancer severity, mortality on the rise due to Covid-19 pandemic: Study

Delays in the treatment of colorectal cancer (CRC) due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has led to increased death rates, according to a new study presented at the UEG Week Virtual 2020.

For the study, researchers at the University of Bologna designed a model to speculate the impact of time delays in CRC screening on CRC mortality caused by Covid-19.

They found that moderate (7-12 months) and large (>12 months) delays in screening caused 3 per cent and 7 per cent increase in advanced-stage CRC respectively.

They also noticed that based on survival rates at five years for advanced stage III-IV CRC, there has been a significant 11.9 per cent increase in deaths, when comparing a 0-3-month delay to a > 12-month delay.

The reason behind the suspension of CRC screening across Europe is the coronavirus-triggered lockdown and overwhelming numbers of hospitalised Covid-19 patients.

Lead author of the study, Professor Luigi Ricciardiello, said in an official release: “Across the globe, healthcare systems are facing serious difficulties while dealing with Covid-19, and it is imperative that support is given to the public and patients throughout the crisis, including for high-impact diseases such as colorectal cancer.”

He added: “Healthcare authorities need to act urgently on how they reorganise activities during Covid-19, without compromising the diagnosis of other high-impact diseases like this research shows.”

The authors of the study noted that unhealthy lifestyles, such as diets high in processed foods, smoking, and heavy alcohol consumption are linked to the development of CRC.

CRC symptoms include persistent rectal bleeding, a change in bowel habits, abdominal pain, and unexplained weight loss.

Professor Ricciardiello concluded: “It is therefore, essential that vital diagnosis tools like screening programs continue and help to precvent mortality rates from rising even further.”