Covid-19: Researchers develop vaccine that elicits antibody response after single dose

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Researchers, including those from Stanford University in the United States, have developed a nanoparticle vaccine that elicits a virus-neutralizing antibody response even after a single dose.
The team said that the primary target for Covid-19 vaccines is the spike protein, which is necessary for SARS-CoV-2's entry into cells.
For the study, published in the ACS Central Science journal, the team intended to explore a different approach: a vaccine consisting of multiple copies of the spike protein displayed on ferritin nanoparticles, in a mice-based experiment.
Ferritin is an iron storage protein found in many organisms that self-assembles into a larger nanoparticle.
For vaccine development, the researchers spliced spike protein and ferritin DNA together and then expressed the hybrid protein in cultured mammalian cells. The ferritin self-assembled into nanoparticles, each bearing eight copies of the spike protein trimer. The team purified the spike/ferritin particles and injected them into mice.
After a single immunization, mice produced neutralizing antibody titers that were at least two times higher than those in convalescent plasma from Covid-19 patients. It was significantly higher than those in mice immunized with the spike protein alone.
A second immunization 21 days later produced even higher antibody levels.
Although these results must be confirmed in human clinical trials, they suggest that the spike/ferritin nanoparticles may be a viable strategy for single-dose vaccination against Covid-19, the researchers said.
"Our goal is to make a single-shot vaccine that does not require a cold-chain for storage or transport. If we're successful at doing it well, it should be cheap too," said Kim, who is the Virginia and D. K. Ludwig Professor of Biochemistry.
"The target population for our vaccine is low- and middle-income countries," he added.
Lead author Abigail Powell, a former postdoctoral scholar in the Kim lab said in the study: "This is really early stage and there is still lots of work to be done."
He further added: "But we think it is a solid starting point for what could be a single-dose vaccine regimen that doesn't rely on using a virus to generate protective antibodies following vaccination."
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Digital money-lending platforms may be hassle-free and convenient, but look before you leap
Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex continue to record new highs, but stay alert
Those with a moderate risk appetite & an investment horizon of 3 years can consider the fund
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
Although they match their Gujarati, South Indian and North Indian counterparts bite for bite, Maharashtrian ...
Actor-director Seema Pahwa spent her time in pandemic 2020 building stories around the eccentricities of joint ...
The clinician scientist on how to combat a mutating virus
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...