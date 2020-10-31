Covid-19: Researchers discover new symptom called Covid toes

Pedagogy despite the pandemic
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Covid-19 researchers have found a new symptom called Covid toes, in which coronavirus positive patients may get their toes red, swollen, and eventually purple, as per media reports.
The research was carried by the International League of Dermatological Societies and the American Academy of Dermatology.
It found that this new symptom can develop chilblain-like inflammation ― painful inflammation of small blood vessels ― on the fingers and toes. This symptom can persist for months and takes a week or four to develop in patients with Covid-19.
The study also added that the symptom is mild in nature and disappears in weeks.
However, due to this symptom, one in six people may require hospitalisation. Also, the symptom can last for months for Covid-19 long haulers.
Dr. Esther Freeman, from the International Covid-19 Dermatology Registry, as cited in the Sky News report, said: “It seems there is a certain sub-group of patients that, when they get Covid-19, they develop inflammation in their toes, which turns them red and swollen, and then they eventually turn purple.”
“In most cases, it is self-resolved and it goes away. It is relatively mild,” she added.
The study further revealed that around 50 per cent of the patients have reported the symptom. About 16 per cent of these patients had to be hospitalised due to the condition.
