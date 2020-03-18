COVID-19 virus is not manipulated in lab, say scientists

In what could be the first scientific report that contests conspiracy theories revolving around the current COIVD-19 pandemic that claimed over 7,400 lives so far, an international team of researchers said on Tuesday that the virus is unlikely to have been created in a laboratory as a bio-weapon.

“It is improbable that SARS-CoV 2 emerged through laboratory manipulation of a related SARS-CoV-like coronavirus...If genetic manipulation had been performed, one of the several reverse-genetic systems available for betacoronaviruses would probably have been used. However, the genetic data irrefutably show that SARS-CoV2 is not derived from any previously used virus backbone,” the scientists said in a correspondence published in the journal Nature Medicine.

Some, including politicians from China and the US, have been trading charges against each other that the virus is a bio-weapon, and it was created in a lab.

But the team of researchers from Australia, the UK and the US led by Kristian Andersen, Director of Infectious Disease Genomics at Scripps Research Institute in California, who analysed the SARS-CoV2 genomic data currently available, said that SARS-CoV2 doesn't seem to be “a purposefully manipulated virus”.

“Although the evidence shows that SARS-CoV2 is a purposefully manipulated virus, it is currently impossible to prove or disprove the other theories of its origin,” the scientists argued in the communication sent to the journal.

SARS-CoV 2 is the seventh coronavirus known to infect humans. SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV and SARS-CoV2 can cause severe disease, while other four are associated with mild symptoms, the scientists said.